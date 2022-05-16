KuppingerCole Analysts Recognize ABB for Improvements to Security, Compliance, and Productivity through Identity Initiatives with ServiceNow and Clear Skye

Clear Skye Inc today announced that its customer ABB, a world leader in EV charging solutions, has won a European Identity and Cloud (EIC) Award in the Enterprise Identity and Access Management (IAM) category. The award program honors companies that initiated outstanding digital identity and cybersecurity projects over the last year. The winners were announced live at the EIC Conference on May 11 in Berlin, Germany.

For the 14th time, the most outstanding projects have been reviewed and awarded by a panel of KuppingerCole analysts. Several categories had more than one winner, highlighting the exceptional quality of the projects nominated this year. "Our winners managed to brilliantly meet the challenges brought up by the pandemic and the quick upsurge of digitization it caused," said Martin Kuppinger, Principal Analyst at KuppingerCole.

ABB is being honored for its Global IAM initiative, established to improve security, compliance, and operations, and ensure access management is properly overseen. But with operations in over 100 countries, 180,000 employees, 13,000 servers, 6,500 applications, hundreds of HR systems, and a complex Active Directory implementation, this is not an easy undertaking.

By leveraging its existing ITSM provider ServiceNow, ABB can avoid the complexities of implementing a new IAM solution to its large user base. Instead, the company opted to work with Clear Skye, the only identity governance and security solution built natively on the Now Platform. By doing this, ABB is able to maximize its current tech investment, eliminate the use of multiple tools, applications, and siloed approaches to identity, while enabling an easy, familiar user experience for employees.

"As a Fortune Global 500 multinational company, the challenge of streamlining IAM without a massive technology overhaul or disruption to our employees and business was daunting," said Stefan Lindner, Global IS IAM/UAM Lead, ABB. "With ServiceNow and Clear Skye, we were able to avoid this, aligning once locally managed systems across the business in one platform for a more strategic approach to IAM. We are honored to be recognized by KuppingerCole for this effort."

To learn more about the EIC Awards and the winning companies, read the KuppingerCole press release. To learn more about aligning your identity initiatives with your business through ServiceNow, visit: www.clearskye.com.

About Clear Skye

Clear Skye is the only identity security and governance solution built natively on ServiceNow. The company reimagines enterprise identity access and risk management by enabling organizations to use a familiar interface, provide deeper identity control and insight, and build a bridge between the business and IT. By reducing silos between functional areas like HR, IT, SecOps, and GRC, Clear Skye reduces friction, increases efficiency, and accelerates time-to-value. Global customers trust Clear Skye with their identity lifecycle management, governance, and security initiatives.

For more information, visit www.clearskye.com, and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About ABB

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

