Codefresh today announced that its flagship continuous delivery (CD) platform will be made accessible as a fully-hosted solution for DevOps teams seeking to quickly and easily achieve frictionless, GitOps-based continuous software delivery in the cloud. The new hosted offering will provide Argo CD as a Service and introduce new DORA dashboards and integrations with popular CI providers, available free for small teams and community projects.

The Codefresh platform available in hosted, on-premise and hybrid options breaks all barriers to achieving GitOps best practices for DevOps teams of all sizes seeking a proven and secure software delivery standard. Codefresh's new hosted GitOps service is the easiest way to get started with GitOps, and cost-effectively scalable for larger teams targeting multi-cluster, multi-application deployments.

Codefresh GitOps CD has been very popular for its ease of use and centralized UI providing detailed CI/CD deployment insights and analytics that optimize software delivery for smoother, scalable DevOps automation leveraging open-source Argo. New dashboards include first-of-their-kind, fully integrated DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) tracking providing deep visibility across all four core metrics (Deployment Frequency, Lead Time for Changes, Change Failure Rate, and Time to Restore Service), easily filterable by project and team.

Codefresh's Universal Dashboard provides insights into DORA, change history, and issue tracking across all projects and applications thanks to Codefresh's deep integrations into both Git and CI pipelines. Codefresh CI users already enjoy these benefits and for the first time, Codefresh is adding first-class integrated support for external CI providers starting with Jenkins and Github Actions. By integrating with existing CI pipelines, teams onboarding to use Codefresh GitOps can immediately start automatically gaining insights from the Universal Dashboard.

"GitOps is essential for achieving efficient, continuous delivery at any scale, and is revolutionizing the way teams deliver software," said Raziel Tabib, Co-Founder and CEO, Codefresh. "Just as GitHub mainstreamed the adoption and consumption of Git, Codefresh is committed to helping users automate GitOps in a streamlined, fully-hosted experience. Whether in the cloud or on-premise, GitOps operational excellence is now for the first time accessible to all."

Codefresh is the most trusted GitOps Software Delivery platform for cloud-native apps. Its mission is to give enterprise teams the control, stability, and confidence they need to release more frequently and enable smoother deployments to the cloud, on-prem, or at the edge. Codefresh is built on an enterprise distribution of Argo, the industry's leading declarative continuous delivery tool. Codefresh is trusted by companies like GoodRx, Skillshare, Monday.com, TBS, and financial services companies and backed by world-class investors such as M12, Microsoft's venture fund, Red Dot Capital Partners, Shasta Ventures, and more. Learn more about Codefresh at https://codefresh.io/. Follow on LinkedIn and Twitter at @codefresh.

