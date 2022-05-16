Menlo Park, California, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2022) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) (the "Company" or "Intellabridge"), announces that it plans to launch Kash 2.0 in June 2022, an updated version of the product integrated with the Ethereum and Polygon blockchain networks. The Company also plans to develop a comprehensive DeFi asset management and exchange platform for institutional investors under the brand KTX (Kash Treasury Exchange).

Kash has built a hybrid financial platform integrating traditional finance (TradFi) and blockchain finance (BlockFi) infrastructure to create a secure and simple gateway for users to access and use financial services like checking, investment, yield and credit solutions on Web3 decentralized financial markets.

"Kash was originally developed on the Ethereum blockchain and supports Ethereum assets, and our roadmap plans to expand our product offering on Ethereum and Polygon has been accelerated due to the recent market collapse on the Terra blockchain," explains John Eagleton, CEO of Intellabridge. "Our primary goal is to provide existing customers with support during this difficult transition period from the Terra blockchain to Ethereum, and we believe that going forward offering customers a more diversified product and cross-chain interoperability lowers risk and gives them access to a diversified market of Web3 financial services on multiple networks including Ethereum, Polygon, and Ripple Consensus Ledger (XRP Ledger)."

The updated platform is expected to provide support for multichain stablecoins and assets including USDC stablecoin, DeFi token index funds, and other DeFi investment strategies. The Company plans to roll out the first version of the Kash 2.0 product in June 2022 and expand the product offering with KTX for institutional investors. Institutional investors can get on the waiting list by signing up for a Kash Treasury account on www.kash.io/treasury.

The company has also released a new corporate presentation available on www.intellabridge.com.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a financial technology company with a digital banking solution based on a hybrid of traditional finance and Web3 blockchain technologies that provides customers with access to decentralized financial applications with additional layers of cybersecurity and customer service. The Kash product features TradFi USD bank accounts and fiat-crypto exchange through Prime Trust, and DeFi investment solutions and yield products, with plans to offer debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay in Europe and the Americas.

The Kash platform is available on web and mobile at kash.io.

For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

"Maria Eagleton"

Maria Eagleton, COO

To contact Intellabridge:

Website: intellabridge.com

Phone: +1-303-800-5333

Email: maria@intellabridge.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements

within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124149