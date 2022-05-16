Insights on Global Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market Size & Share To Hit USD 1962.53 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 14.9% | Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market was worth around USD 852.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1962.53 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14.9 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market was valued approximately USD 852.9 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 1962.53 Million by 2028.

Due to the high prevalence of osteoarthritis, the growing prevalence of sports injuries, and increased research funding in the US and Canada, North America accounted for the highest proportion of the cartilage repair and regeneration market.

Asia Pacific region is predicted to have a greater CAGR than other areas over the projection period.

Australia and New Zealand is resulting in an increase in cartilage injury, which is likely to accelerate the vertical's growth.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market By Treatment Modality (Cell-based and Non-cell-based), By Application (Hyaline cartilage and Fibrocartilage), By Application Site (Knee, Hip, Ankle and Foot, and Other Application Sites), By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics). and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028" into their research database.

Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market: Overview

Articular cartilage, which acts as a cushion between bone terminals, is replaced by cartilage regeneration. Bone collides with a bone when the cartilage is injured or worn down, generating pain near the sensitive nerve ends. Because cartilage lacks a blood supply, it has a limited ability to repair itself. The restoration of the cartilage (articular) surface of a joint that has been impacted by an osteochondral/chondral defect is referred to as cartilage repair. After an accident, the damaged joint normally swells up, and it might take weeks or even months for the swelling to subside. Articular cartilage is a defect produced by osteoarthritis, and because of its vascular structure and restricted mitotic capabilities, it is less important for any repairs. Movement constraints, muscle stiffness, soreness, inflammation, and physical disability are among the symptoms of cartilage loss.

Over the projected period, the cartilage repair market is expected to be governed by the rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity around the world. Diabetes leads to a greater loss of cartilage.

Industry Dynamics:

Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: Increasing incidence of osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis has become more common in recent years all around the world. According to a study undertaken by the University of North Carolina, around 1 million knee and hip replacement procedures are performed in the United States each year. The cost of osteoarthritis in the United States is 136.8 billion dollars per year. Degenerative joint illnesses, such as osteoarthritis, will impact more than 130 million people worldwide by 2050, according to the Arthritis Foundation.

Autologous chondrocyte implantation and Scaffolds implants are two of the most common therapies for osteoarthritis. As a result, demand for cartilage repair and regeneration products is predicted to rise as the prevalence of osteoarthritis rises.

Restraints: High cost of cartilage repair surgeries.

Even though cartilage repair procedures provide better and longer-lasting results than total knee replacement surgeries, the expense of these treatments is one of the key obstacles preventing patients from adopting them. Knee replacement treatments cost roughly USD 16,000 on average, while cartilage repair procedures cost between USD 18,000 and USD 23,000 on average, depending on the region where the procedure is performed. Because of the high prices, cartilage repair therapies are undervalued in comparison to knee replacement surgeries, resulting in a lower preference for these procedures.

Global Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market: Segmentation

The global cartilage repair/regeneration market is segregated based on Treatment Modality, Application, Application Site, and End User.

By category, the market is classified into Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Clinics. The largest proportion of the cartilage repair and regeneration market was held by hospitals. This can be linked to the expanding number of hospitals in emerging nations and the large number of minimally invasive surgeries performed in hospitals.

By application site, the market is classified into Knee, Hip, Ankle and Foot, and Other Application Sites. In the worldwide cartilage repair and regeneration market, the knee segment accounted for the biggest share of the application site segment. This is due to an increase in the frequency of knee arthroscopy surgeries and the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis.

List of Key Players of Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market:

DePuy Synthes (US)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

CONMED Corporation (US)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Vericel Corporation (US).

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market Industry?

What segments does the Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 852.9 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 1962.53 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 14.9 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered DePuy Synthes (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Zimmer Biomet (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Stryker Corporation (US), and Vericel Corporation (US). Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific region is predicted to have a greater CAGR.

Due to the high prevalence of osteoarthritis, the growing prevalence of sports injuries, and increased research funding in the US and Canada, North America accounted for the highest proportion of the cartilage repair and regeneration market. Furthermore, increased physician and patient awareness of innovative treatment techniques and technologies, as well as considerable government investments in Cartilage Repair/Regeneration technologies and therapies, are all helping the market's growth in North America. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to have a greater CAGR than other areas over the projection period. Furthermore, the increased prevalence of osteoporosis in Australia and New Zealand is resulting in an increase in cartilage injury, which is likely to accelerate the vertical's growth. In recent years, the markets in South America and the Middle East, and Africa (MEA) have been gradually expanding. These markets offer untapped potential due to a large population suffering from chronic joint and bone problems.

Global Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market is segmented as follows:

Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market: By Treatment Modality Outlook (2022-2028)

Cell-based

Non-cell-based

Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Hyaline Cartilage

Fibrocartilage

Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market: By Application Site Outlook (2022-2028)

Knee

Hip

Ankle and Foot

Other Application Sites

Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics

Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

