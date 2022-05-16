Peninsula Group appoints new Group Chief Finance Officer

MANCHESTER, England, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peninsula Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Foster to the position of Group Chief Financial Officer.

He will work closely with both the executive and financial functions across the Group, which provides business support services, including HR, employment law, health & safety, tech solutions and Employee Assistance Programmes, to over 100,000 global clients.

Jordan started his career at the KPMG Manchester office in their financial services audit practice where he qualified as a chartered accountant before moving into their Corporate Finance Team, spending almost a decade focusing on M&A across a range of companies and sectors.

He joins the Peninsula Group from the highly successful Together Group, where he spent seven years as Director of Strategic Finance, during which the business experienced significant growth and change.

Jordan says: "I've watched from afar with admiration the continued growth and track record of the Peninsula Group over the years. Throughout my career I've had the opportunity of working with entrepreneurial, fast growing, founder-led businesses, so joining Peter Done's market-leading Peninsula Group team was a natural step. To be part of the Peninsula Group's future journey is incredibly exciting and, with its valued service-led propositions, I'm confident the business will continue to go from strength to strength."

Peter Done, Group Managing Director and Founder says: "We are delighted to welcome Jordan to the Peninsula Group. He will continue the fantastic work our outgoing CFO Peter Swift, who is retiring, has done over the last 12 years. We have ambitious plans, and I am confident that the addition of Jordan to our Executive Leadership Team will help us achieve those goals."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818624/Jordan_Foster_CFO.jpg