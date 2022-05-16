DJ Hardman & Co Research: Oakley Capital Investments (OCI) - Capital Markets Day 2022 - let the sun shine

Capital Markets Day 2022 - let the sun shine

On a wet day in May, OCI's CM Day was a ray of sunshine, explaining how it has delivered the impressive market- and peer-beating 19% NAV CAGR growth 2017-21 (6% 1Q'22), and why this growth should be sustainable going forward. At its core is an investment focus on structurally high-growth areas, combined with a unique proprietary network originating deals. Once a business has been acquired, value is added through business transformation (e.g. digitalisation), performance improvement, leadership development and buy-and-build strategies. Oakley Capital's expertise incrementally improves investee companies. Investors are buying into this sustainable, long-term model, not just the current attractive portfolio.Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/capital-markets-day-2022-let-the-sun-shine/?dm_t=0,0,0,0,0

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link

