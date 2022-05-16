So liegt unser wikifolio Stockpicking Österreich DE000LS9BHW2: +0.17% vs. last gabb, -3.82% ytd, +73.60% seit Start 2013. Das wikifolio ist die Fortsetzung der Real Money Aktivitäten, die am 4.4.2002 mit 10.000 Euro starteten und 2013 ins wikifolio übertragen wurden. Aktueller Stand: 114.995 Euro, ein Plus von 1049,95 Prozent nach Spesen. Alle Trades unter https://www.wikifolio.com/de/at/w/wfdrastil1 . Das wikifolio hat heuer 14 Prozent Alpha vs. ATX TR. Am Freitag hatte ich noch Post zu 29, Wienerberger zu 23,40 und Verbund zu 77,60 zugekauft.Österreichische Post ( Akt. Indikation: 29,05 /29,10, 0,78%)Wienerberger ( Akt. Indikation: 24,14 /24,18, 0,50%)Verbund ( Akt. Indikation: 84,30 /84,35, 3,40%) Das Depot bei dad.at umfasst unsere Private Investor Relations ...

