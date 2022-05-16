Used Cars Pervasiveness with shift towards personal vehicles amid Pandemic generated greater number of sales in Egypt: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Unorganised dealers dominate the Sales Volume in the Market: With majority of independent dealer in the country, the used car market is dominated by unorganized and Semi-organized dealers. Less-aged cars and popular brands with good resale value are highly valued by participants. Dealers are also increasing their online presence by listing their inventory on their own website/Facebook account or other social platforms resulting in market growth. Consequently, buyers have limited range of vehicle options to choose from.

Digital Transformation: Online players are emphasizing on integrating new-age technologies and building a robust sales network to give complete view of the car to customers. Considering the digital transformation across industries, new-age Auto Tech start-ups are emerging to disrupt the pre-owned car market. Thus, playing a crucial role in driving the sale of pre-owned cars online and bridging the gap between physical and digital sales.

Increase in Used Car Sales Demand in Covid-19 Pandemic: Rise in Used Car demand among consumers due to low prices amid pandemic restrictions with moderate operations across the country. Though mobility restrictions imposed across the country, the demand for used cars is due to consumer's finding the lower prices of used cars more attractive with consumer preference e to avoid public transport because of the pandemic. Used Car Market Sales in Egypt at rebounding stage with a greater number of consumers shifting to personal vehicles.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Egypt Used Car Market Outlook to 2026 - Driven by Shift In Consumer Demand along with Growth of Online Used Car Platforms and Availability of Financing Options" by Ken Research observed that Egypt is an emergent used car market in MENA at rebounding stage from the economic crisis after pandemic. Accelerated millennials growth and increase in used car sales with seamless buyer experience is driving the used car industry growth. Collaboration among different partners and streams, tech-enabled services, are expected to drive the industry in the future. The Egypt Used Car Market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR.

Request for Sample Report @ https://kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTM2Mjk2

Egypt Used Car Market Outlook to 2026

Philippines Used Car Market Outlook to 2026 (Third Edition): Driven By the Pandemic Incited New Opportunities for Used Car Dealers and Increased Penetration in the Online Space for Used Car Transactions

Philippines Used Car market is in its growth phase, having registered a five-year CAGR of xx% (2016-2021) as the total value of sales increased from PHP xx Billion in 2016 to PHP xx Billion in 2021. The market size by volume increased from xx cars in 2016 to xx cars in 2021 while registering a five-year CAGR of xx% in the period. There are a number of growth drivers which has resulted in expansion of the market; these include a surge in the demand of private cars, increasing per capita income, convenient financing facilities, increased internet penetration and enhanced digitalization of the used cars space. Customers of the used cars can be divided according to their needs generally belonging to the working age group.

Vietnam Used Car Market Outlook to 2026 (Second Edition): Driven By Growing Disposable Income and Shifting Consumer Preference from Two-Wheelers to Four-Wheelers

Vietnam's used car market experienced a slow down between 2015 and 2021 on the basis of gross transaction value. The decline in GTV as well as sales volume of used car industry is attributed to various government initiatives to support the growth of domestic automotive industry, and policies implemented such as reduction in import tax to 0% for cars imported from ASEAN region. Historically, motor bikes have always remained the top choice among the consumers due to high concentration of population belonging to rural regions having low purchasing power. However, due to rapid urbanization and fast growing middle class, the demand for new passenger cars has been growing significantly in recent times which in turn is contributing to the growth of automotive industry. Also, increased awareness on health and hygiene followed by the advent of COVID-19 is acting as a catalyst for the shift in consumer's preference towards availing private transportation medium compared to public transportation. Leveraging the growing internet penetration rate, various online classified players launched their operation in Vietnam post 2013, such as Oto and Carmudi. The increasing preference of consumers towards availing digital medium for their purchases has enhanced the sales prospect via C2C channel through classified platforms.

South Korea Used Car Market Outlook to 2026: Relaxed Government Regulations on Big Companies Entering Used Car Market to Facilitate Increase in the Used Cars Sales and Improve the Organized Market Share

South Korea Used Car market increased at a CAGR of 0.8% (by sales volume in units) during 2015-2021P. The market has reached its maturity phase. A combination of restrictions on public transport and a movement towards private travel has accelerated the sale of used cars. Moreover, the availability of various financing facilities offered through banks and NBFIs, high internet penetration and increased government spending have been instrumental factors in facilitating the growth of the South Korean used car market.

Singapore Used Car Market Outlook to 2025: Increasing Used Cars Demand Due To the Pandemic Contributes To Increase in Used Cars Sales during the Economic Crisis

Singapore Used Car market is in its growth phase, increasing at a CAGR of -3.1% (by value in SGD Billion) during 2015-2020. A surge in the demand of private cars, coupled with convenient financing facilities, increased internet penetration and enhanced digitalization of the used cars space have been the salient factors leading to the growth of the used cars market in Singapore.

