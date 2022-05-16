Cancer Registry Software Market size worth $ 123.67 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 11.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Increasing prevalence of cancer, rising number of cancer patients, efforts to reduce healthcare cost, post market surveillance to analyze cancer trends and other health issues are some of the factors to boost Cancer Registry Software Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cancer Registry Software Market" By Type (Integrated Software, Standalone Software), By Database Type (Public Databases, Commercial Databases), By Functionality (Product Outcome Evaluation, Patient Care Management), By End User (Research Centre, Private Payers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cancer Registry Software Market size was valued at USD 52.12 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 123.67 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cancer Registry Software Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Cancer Registry Software Market Overview

With the rising incidence of cancer and favorable government, the market for cancer registry software is growing. Other factors, such as the rising use of cancer patient registry data for post-marketing surveillance and the increasing number of managed care organizations, are contributing to the market's growth. Numerous government organizations take the initiative and offer assistance to build cancer registries to reduce the burden of cancer. With the increasing demands for population health management and health information exchange, governments worldwide are introducing initiatives to computerize and integrate healthcare systems, like the creation of computerized disease registries.

Moreover, the increasing adoption for ensuring transparency across departments and the versatility to access data at any location and at any time has increased the demand for creative technologies, boosting market growth. Furthermore, Shifting organizational preferences away from traditional management methods, growing demands for automated systems and solutions, linking remote patients, and the increasing popularity of telemedicine are driving the market growth. Cancer patient registries involve health information data that include a wide range of demographic information and personal characteristics including socioeconomic and marital status, official education level, mental delays, cognitive capacities, emotional maturity, gender, age, and race.

Key Developments

In November 2018 , Onco enhanced OncoLog Version 4.4.0 the most recent NAACCR, AJCC, CoC, and SEER requirements.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Onco, Inc., C/Net Solutions, Elekta AB (PUB), Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems, Electronic Registry Systems, Inc. and Mckesson Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cancer Registry Software Market On the basis of Type, Database Type, Functionality, End User, and Geography.

Cancer Registry Software Market, By Type

Integrated Software



Standalone Software

Cancer Registry Software Market, By Database Type

Public Databases



Commercial Databases

Cancer Registry Software Market, By Functionality

Medical Research & Clinical Studies



Cancer Reporting to Meet State and Federal Regulations



Product Outcome Evaluation



Patient Care Management

Cancer Registry Software Market, By End User

Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators



Hospitals & Medical Practices



Private Payers



Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies



Research Centre

Cancer Registry Software Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

