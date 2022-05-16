HgCapital Trust's (HGT's) sector expertise has allowed it to consistently deliver strong performance, with a 10-year NAV total return (TR) at 17.6% per year (with 30.9% over the last 12 months), materially above the FTSE All-Share of 7.2% per year and LPX Europe NAV Index of 11.5% per year. Importantly, this has largely been driven by top-line and earnings growth (90% of returns on HGT's software and services holdings exited in 2001-2022 ytd) rather than multiple expansion, with five-year EBITDA growth to end-2021 across HGT's top 20 holdings of 28% per year. While HGT typically assumes a multiple contraction as part of its asset investment case, it has not actually seen much of this historically, due to its successful repositioning of portfolio companies, most notably through boosting recurring software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenues.

