Montag, 16.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
PR Newswire
16.05.2022 | 17:04
Lockton Companies: Lockton posts highest year-over-year growth in company history

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lockton, the world's largest privately held global broker, posted record breaking revenue of $2.69 billion in the 2022 fiscal year that ended on April 30. This represents growth of 27% from prior year and nearly all of it organic.