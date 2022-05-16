Germany's latest solar procurement exercise resulted in final prices of €0.07 ($0.073)/kWh to €0.0891/kWh.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has published the results of the country's third tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 kW to 750 kW. The agency reviewed 171 bids with a total capacity of 212 MW and selected 163 projects totaling 204 MW. The final prices ranged between €0.07 ($0.073)/kWh and €0.0891/kWh. The final average price was €0.0853. In the first such solar tender last July, the agency received 168 bids with a combined ...

