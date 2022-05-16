Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Skolon AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (235/22)

On request of Skolon AB, company registration number 556958-4120, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from 17 May 2022. The company has appointed ABG Sundal Collier ASA as Liquidity Provider for its share in order to meet the share distribution requirements in 2.3.1 (a) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Shares Short name: SKOLON ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 26,352,480 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017615784 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 256746 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556958-4120 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------ 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------ 4020 Consumer Products and Services ------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 08 52800399.