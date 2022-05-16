Anzeige
Montag, 16.05.2022
GlobeNewswire
16.05.2022 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long names and long symbols for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp (237/22)

Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for instruments issued
by Nordea Bank Abp have changed. The change was valid as of May 12, 2022. ISIN
codes will remain unchanged. 

Please see the attached file for the new long names and long symbols.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1069055
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
