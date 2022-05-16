Aussetzung Wertpapiere/Suspension of Instruments EOD



Der Handel von folgenden Instrumenten wird mit Ablauf des heutigen Handelstages zum Schutz des Publikums bis auf weiteres ausgesetzt. Es sind folgende Einzelwerte betroffen:

Trading in the following instruments will be suspended at the end of todays trading day for the protection of the public until further notice. The following individual securities are affected:



ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME

XS1760786340 ALFA BOND ISSUANCE PLC

XS1843434959 MMK INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL

XS2078674467 E.M.I.S. FINANCE BV

XS2123287075 E.M.I.S. FINANCE BV

XS2228240367 E.M.I.S. FINANCE BV

XS2291907256 E.M.I.S. FINANCE BV

XS2388153715 E.M.I.S. FINANCE BV

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de