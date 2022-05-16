Aussetzung Wertpapiere/Suspension of Instruments EOD
Der Handel von folgenden Instrumenten wird mit Ablauf des heutigen Handelstages zum Schutz des Publikums bis auf weiteres ausgesetzt. Es sind folgende Einzelwerte betroffen:
Trading in the following instruments will be suspended at the end of todays trading day for the protection of the public until further notice. The following individual securities are affected:
ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME
XS1760786340 ALFA BOND ISSUANCE PLC
XS1843434959 MMK INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL
XS2078674467 E.M.I.S. FINANCE BV
XS2123287075 E.M.I.S. FINANCE BV
XS2228240367 E.M.I.S. FINANCE BV
XS2291907256 E.M.I.S. FINANCE BV
XS2388153715 E.M.I.S. FINANCE BV
