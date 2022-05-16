Anzeige
Montag, 16.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
WKN: A3CVG0 ISIN: FR0014004QZ9 Ticker-Symbol: JPZ0 
Berlin
16.05.22
08:04 Uhr
0,266 Euro
+0,011
+4,32 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOLFINES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOLFINES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2500,26018:40
Actusnews Wire
16.05.2022 | 18:12
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DOLFINES: General Meeting of Shareholders - June 30, 2022

Montigny Le Bretonneux, May 16, 2022

CONVENING OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 30 JUNE 2022

DOLFINES, an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry, announces the publication to the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires) dated May 20, 2022 of the notice of meeting equivalent to convening the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of June 30, 2022.

The Management Report on the Company's situation and the Auditor's Report on the 2021 annual accounts are available on the website www.dolfines.com.

.

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - Code ISIN: FR0014004QZ9 - Mnémo: ALDOL DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

Contacts :

DOLFINES: Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

ACTIFIN : Loris Daougabel, Media Relations - + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 16 - ldaougabel@actifin.fr

COMALTO: Jean-François Carminati, Shareholders Relations - + 33 (0) 6 63 87 57 60 - jfcarminati@comalto.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mW5wYMWclJeanp9xY5xnaGKVm2+WmmKWlmOcxWSaaZydaGpgmmtqa8jIZnBlm2ds
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-74626-dolfines_pr_generalmeetingofshareholders-june30.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
