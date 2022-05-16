

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Covid cases increased by 60 percent in the last fortnight, according to the New York Times' latest tally.



With 30890 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of people infected with the killer bug in the country has risen to 82,476,893, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



With 32 Covid deaths, the total U.S. Covid casualties reached 999,607.



All other Covid metrics in the U.S. are showing an upward trend.



Hospitalizations due to the viral disease increased by 24 percent in the last fortnight, while 15 percent rise was recorded in ICU admissions in the same period.



21,547 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease. Out of this, 2,302 patients are admitted in intensive care units.



81,282,964 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 220,597,701 Americans, or 66.4 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 90.7 percent of people above 65.



46.3 percent of the eligible population, or 102,232,228 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



625 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,264,178.







