Global Report on Europe precision medicine Market Size & Share Worth USD 27469 Million, to Record a 10.7% CAGR by 2028 | Europe precision medicine Industry Trends, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Europe precision medicine market was worth around USD 14,926.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 27469 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.7 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Europe precision medicine market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Europe precision medicine market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Europe precision medicine Market Reports:

is anticipated to see high demand for precision medicine owing to rising investments in the healthcare sector to advance healthcare facilities and provide better treatment opportunities. The United Kingdom holds a major market share in the Europe precision medicine industry landscape and is expected to maintain this stance over the forecast period as well.

holds a major market share in the precision medicine industry landscape and is expected to maintain this stance over the forecast period as well. France , Germany , Spain , and Italy are also expected to be highly lucrative markets owing to increasing investments in the advancement of healthcare infrastructure.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Europe precision medicine Market By Technology (Big Data Analytics, Bioinformatics, Gene Sequencing, Drug Discovery, Companion Diagnostics, Other Technologies), By Application (Oncology, CNS, Immunology, Respiratory, Other Applications), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028" into their research database.

Europe precision medicine Market: Overview

Precision medicine has gained popularity across the world and this trend is anticipated to be prominent in the European region as well. -Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, high research and development activity, and presence of key precision medicine manufacturers are some of the major factors that drive the Europe precision medicine market potential.

Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure will further bolster the Europe precision medicine market potential in the long run. Rising instances of cancer are also projected to provide an impetus to the Europe precision medicine market growth through 2028.

However, the high costs associated with maintenance and installation of precision medical devices are expected to have a hindering effect on the global Europe precision medicine market growth over the forecast period.

Industry Dynamics:

Europe precision medicine Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: Increasing Research and Development Activity.

There have been substantial advancements in the global healthcare industry and this trend is anticipated to boost the Europe precision medicine market potential over the forecast period. As the prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing and the demand for better treatment and diagnosis as well, the Europe precision medicine market is expected to see high demand. Increasing investments in research and development by healthcare companies and governments alike are expected to be prominent trends driving the Europe precision medicine market potential through 2028.

Restraints: High Installation and Maintenance Costs to Hamper growth.

Precision medicine requires special equipment which is high in cost and is also costly to install and maintain and this factor alone is anticipated to have a major hindering effect on the Europe precision medicine market growth over the forecast period. Europe precision medicine companies are focusing on finding more affordable solutions to boost the adoption of precision medicine in Europe.

Global Europe precision medicine Market: Segmentation

The global Europe precision medicine market is segregated based on technology, application, and region.

By Application, the Europe precision medicine market is segmented into Oncology, CNS, Immunology, Respiratory, and Other Applications. The oncology segment is projected to be the most lucrative in the Europe precision medicine market landscape over the forecast period. Increasing demand for novel treatments for cancer and rising instances of cancer will majorly shape the growth in this segment through 2028.

List of Key Players ofEurope precision medicine Market:

23andMe

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

Astarte Medical

AstraZeneca PLC

Biogen

Bristol- Myers Squibb

F Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Kailos Genetics Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Medtronic PLC

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Qiagen NV

Quest Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Europe precision medicine Market?

precision medicine Market? What are the key driving factors propelling the Europe precision medicine Market forward?

precision medicine Market forward? What are the most important companies in the Europe precision medicine Market Industry?

precision medicine Market Industry? What segments does the Europe precision medicine Market cover?

precision medicine Market cover? How can I receive a free copy of the Europe precision medicine Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 14,926.5 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 27469 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 10.7 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered 23andMe, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Astarte Medical, AstraZeneca PLC, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Kailos Genetics Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Medtronic PLC, Myriad Genetics Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Qiagen NV, Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2578

Regional Dominance:

Increasing demand for better treatment and diagnosis.

Europe is anticipated to see high demand for precision medicine owing to rising investments in the healthcare sector to advance healthcare facilities and provide better treatment opportunities. Increasing support from government initiatives to boost the adoption of precision medicine will also majorly influence Europe's precision medicine market potential through 2028. The United Kingdom holds a major market share in the Europe precision medicine industry landscape and is expected to maintain this stance over the forecast period as well. Increasing research activity and the rising use of genome analysis are other factors that will drive the market potential in the United Kingdom through 2028. France, Germany, Spain, and Italy are also expected to be highly lucrative markets owing to increasing investments in the advancement of healthcare infrastructure. Increasing demand for better treatment and diagnosis will be a major trend prevalent in all countries in Europe.

Global Europe precision medicine Market is segmented as follows:

Europe precision medicine Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

Big Data Analytics

Bioinformatics

Gene Sequencing

Drug Discovery

Companion Diagnostics

Other Technologies

Europe precision medicine Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Oncology

CNS

Immunology

Respiratory

Other Applications

Europe precision medicine Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

