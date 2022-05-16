Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2022) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE: EMH) (OTCQB: EMHTF) ("Emerald" or the "Company") is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

On April 28, 2022, the Company announced that it had applied for a management cease trade order (a "MCTO") with the British Columbia Securities Commission on the basis that the Company would be unable to file its annual financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") by the applicable filing deadline (the "Original Announcement"). The MCTO was issued on May 3, 2022 and restricts all trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by certain insiders of the Company.

The Company's management continues to work diligently to complete the Annual Filings and, as previously disclosed in the Original Announcement, anticipates that the Required Filings will be filed by June 13, 2022.

The Company confirms that since the date of the Original Announcement: (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Original Announcement; (ii) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company confirms that it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 so long as it remains in default of the requirement to file the Annual Filings.

