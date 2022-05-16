Grid Dynamics Joins MACH Alliance; Digital-Native Technology Services Provider is Also Named Northern European Partner of the Year by commercetools

Key Takeaways:

MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, Headless) Alliance brings together leading technology companies to inform, educate, and share expertise on the evolution and adoption of digital technologies.

Grid Dynamics was chosen for its proven ability to deliver complex integrations with some of the earliest headless enterprise e-commerce sites and its valuable contributions to the MACH community.

Grid Dynamics was also named commercetools' Northern European partner of the year for 2021, highlighting the companies' successful collaboration and Grid Dynamics' efforts in building a mutually beneficial partnership over the past three years.

The recognition of Grid Dynamics from commercetools, the leader in digital commerce, inventor of headless commerce, and a founding member of the MACH Alliance, highlights several joint customer deals in the U.S. and EMEA and both companies' increasing momentum in the digital commerce industry.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today that it was selected for membership and participation in the MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, Headless) Alliance. Additionally, the digital-native technology services provider was named the 2021 Northern European Partner of the Year by commercetools, the leader in digital commerce, the inventor of headless commerce, and a founding member of the MACH Alliance.

Grid Dynamics joined the MACH Alliance to share knowledge and promote the benefits of best-of-breed ecosystems that propel current and future digital experiences with open and connected enterprise technology. Grid Dynamics was chosen for the organization given its thought leadership and expertise, combined with its proven design, development, and delivery capabilities in MACH commerce.

"From the first day, Grid Dynamics has been committed to making advanced architectures accessible," said Stan Klimoff, Chief Strategy Officer for Grid Dynamics. "For decades, we have been building market-leading commerce platforms as highly exclusive, one-off technological creations. Today, we are thrilled to join MACH Alliance and share our offerings with a wider audience."

Grid Dynamics has had longstanding partnerships with several of the MACH Alliance's founding member organizations as well as with a growing number of new members of the collective. Its recognition by commercetools as the Northern European Partner of the Year highlights the companies' exceptional collaboration and efforts from Grid Dynamics' technology, sales, and delivery teams over the past year, resulting in several new shared customers across the U.S. and EMEA. Grid Dynamics is a commercetools Premier Partner, the highest tier in the MACH commerce provider's partner program.

"Our partnership with commercetools brings significant value to our shared customers in the areas of learning and development, growth, and strength in composable commerce technology," said James Bullock, Grid Dynamics' Vice President, Customer Success. "Together, we are helping customers in their adoption of MACH technologies, applying our experience and knowledge of best practices to co-innovate scalable, flexible, and future-proof digital products and services."

"We're excited to recognize Grid Dynamics as a top-performing solutions partner in 2021," said Max Kissick-Jones, Head of Partnerships EMEA for commercetools. "Our partnership with Grid Dynamics delivered strong results for both companies and significant business benefits to the industry at large. Based on results so far in 2022, we are certain that our shared momentum will continue in the coming year and beyond."

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, Switzerland, India, and Central and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding the benefits of our affiliations with MACH Alliance and commercetools.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting the benefits of our affiliations with MACH Alliance and commercetools.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-Q filed May 5, 2022 and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

Media Contact:

Nancy MacGregor

Trier and Company for Grid Dynamics

415.309.5185 | nancy@triercompany.com

SOURCE: Grid Dynamics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701587/Grid-Dynamics-Joins-MACH-Alliance-Digital-Native-Technology-Services-Provider-is-Also-Named-Northern-European-Partner-of-the-Year-by-commercetools