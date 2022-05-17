Capital for Colleagues plc - 2022 Small Cap Awards

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

17 May 2022

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

2022 SMALL CAP AWARDS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that the Company has been nominated as AQSE Company of the Year in the 2022 Small Cap Awards shortlist, released yesterday.

The winners will be announced on Thursday, 30 June 2022 at a black-tie event to be held at The Montcalm London Marble Arch Hotel.

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues said, "We are delighted to have been shortlisted for this award. We welcome the recognition of our proven ability to generate and deliver returns from our pro-active investments in Employee Owned Businesses".

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:



CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Richard Bailey, Chairman

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive

01985 201 980 PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Mark Anwyl 020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.