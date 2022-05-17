

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is slated to release UK unemployment data for March. The jobless rate is seen at 3.8 percent in three months to March, unchanged from the preceding period.



Ahead of the data, the pound advanced against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.2348 against the greenback, 159.71 against the yen, 1.2362 against the franc and 0.8462 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de