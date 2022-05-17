DJ SWEF: Notice of AGM

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

(Ticker: "SWEF")

Publication and posting of AGM Notice and Proxy Form

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that its Ninth Annual General Meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on 10 June 2022 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Royal Plaza, Royal Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 2HL (or such other location in Guernsey as may be determined by the directors and notified to shareholders).

In connection with this meeting, copies of the following documents have been posted to shareholders:

-- Notice of the Ninth Annual General Meeting; and

-- Proxy Form for the Ninth Annual General Meeting.

The Notice of the Ninth Annual General Meeting, the Company's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, which has now been published, and the Company's Articles of Incorporation are all available to view on, and download from, the Company's website at http://starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. These documents, the Company's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at National Storage Mechanism | FCA.

The Directors wish to reassure Shareholders that the Company has considered the potential for impact on the AGM of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of writing, no restrictive measures are in place in Guernsey. However, it is possible that restrictions around travel, both within and to and from the island, and public gatherings may be in force on the scheduled date of the AGM, which could mean that it is not practicable to physically convene the AGM at the intended time and venue. The Board feels that it is important to proceed with the AGM, noting that alternative practical arrangements may be required, such as an adjournment and possibly a change of time and venue. The Directors will continue to consider the latest instructions from relevant authorities in conjunction with guidance available from professional and regulatory bodies to ensure the AGM is held in accordance with its statutory requirements and with the Articles. The Board therefore urges Shareholders to vote by proxy and to appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy for that purpose. If a Shareholder appoints someone other than the chairman of the meeting as their proxy, that proxy may not be able physically to attend the Annual General Meeting or cast the Shareholder's vote.

Shareholders wishing to raise any questions relating to the business of the Annual General Meeting may do so by submitting such questions by email to Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited, the Company's secretary, ahead of the Annual General Meeting at Starwood@apexfs.com until 5pm (UK time) on 1 June 2022. Questions and answers will be announced on the London Stock Exchange.

The Board will ensure that Shareholders are given as much notice as possible of any proposed changes to the format of the Annual General Meeting. The location of the Annual General Meeting may need to be reconsidered closer to the time and the Company will update Shareholders of any changes via an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service and through the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited

Duke Le Prevost

T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660

E: Starwood@apexfs.com

Jefferies International Limited

Stuart Klein

Neil Winward

Gaudi Le Roux

T: +44 020 7029 8000

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Company is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

