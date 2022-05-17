Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.05.2022
Breaking News: Cybeats zieht ersten dicken Fisch an Land!
WKN: A2AG0F ISIN: SE0006091997 Ticker-Symbol: 1YR 
Frankfurt
17.05.22
08:02 Uhr
3,270 Euro
-0,016
-0,49 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
17.05.2022 | 08:51
89 Leser
Immunovia AB: Immunovia, Inc. achieves Clinical Laboratory Licensure from Rhode Island Dept of Health making IMMray PanCan-d test available in 46 US states

LUND, Sweden, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rhode Island Department of Health has granted Immunovia, Inc., the US subsidiary of Immunovia AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV), Clinical Laboratory licensure, allowing physicians in Rhode Island to order the IMMray PanCan-d test for their patients.

"Receiving licensure in Rhode Island now allows us to offer IMMray PanCan-d in 46 states. We expect additional state licensures to follow, as we work to make IMMray PanCan-d accessible to patients across the United States who are at risk for pancreatic cancer," says Jeff Borcherding, Chief Executive Officer of Immunovia, Inc., the US subsidiary of Immunovia AB.

For more information, please contact:
Philipp Mathieu
Acting CEO and President
Email: philipp.mathieu@immunovia.com

Tobias Bülow
Senior Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Email: tobias.bulow@immunovia.com
Tel: +46 736 36 35 74

The information was submitted for publication on March 17, 2022, at 08:30 am CET.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia--inc--achieves-clinical-laboratory-licensure-from-rhode-island-dept-of-health-making-immra,c3567971

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3567971/1580408.pdf

Press release (PDF)

© 2022 PR Newswire
