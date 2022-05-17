Vanpowers Bike: City Vanture, the World's First E-bike with an Assemble Frame, Will Be Launched on Indiegogo on May 24, 2022, Finds Balance in City Life

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A professional electric bike company Vanpowers Bike will launch the world's first e-bike with an assembled frame - City Vanture, on Indiegogo on May 24, 2022.

Many welded one-piece frames often require manual rectification and polishing, and such frames tend to be fragile. Unlike the one-piece frame, City Vanture combines the ancient Chinese tenon-and-mortise structure with modern industrial technology to reduce the symmetrical deviation of the frame, which ensures frame's strength and significantly improves its stability. City Vanture's tenon-and-mortise structure controls and reduces center line tolerances and helps joint forces move forward. The assembled frame is more stable, the riding experience is smoother, and the safety of e-bikes is significantly improved.

City Vanture is a pedelec that meets the EPAC requirements, complies with the law of EU, and is EN 15194 certified. The EU version motor is 36V/250W. The three-in-one design of motor, sensor, and controller is more clean and fine. 1-5 PAS levels can effectively bring more cruising range. Maximum assist speed up to 25 km/h. At the fastest speed, it is equivalent to the distance from San Diego to Legoland, California. US version is also available, go to Vanpowers.bike for more information. The large central LCD screen and excellent interactive design make it easier for cyclists to focus on riding and reduce safety risks. City Vanture uses Tektro hydraulic disc brakes and Gates belts.

The 36V 7Ah LG3500 lithium battery provides 80 km of driving range in just two hours of charging. It is available to install an extended battery like a kettle, extending the range to 130 km, enough to explore the city. City Vanture's unique intelligent dual-battery module on the extended battery can significantly improve the power efficiency and protect the battery.

City Vanture is lightweight (15.5 kg) and can be lifted easily upstairs. City Vanture's frame is available in more than ten customized colors. Carbon Black, Shining Black, Ruby, Neon Yellow, Chalk Blue, Infinite Silver, Camo, Cream, Wood, Neon Green, Neon Purple.

