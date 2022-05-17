DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s) 17-May-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK

DEALING DATE: 16/05/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 229.3675

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 341160

CODE: CU1

ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU1

