DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLIM LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-May-2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 16-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.1741
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7392808
CODE: CLIM LN
ISIN: LU1563454310
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLIM LN Sequence No.: 162214 EQS News ID: 1354313 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1354313&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 17, 2022 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)