Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELLE LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-May-2022 / 09:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 16-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.8502
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4156798
CODE: ELLE LN
ISIN: LU1691909508
----------------------------------------------------------------------
