Rooftop and ground-mounted solar deployment is reportedly slowing down in Bangladesh due to rising prices of panels, inverters, and other PV system components.Project developers in Bangladesh are developing power plants at a slower pace, as overall costs have escalated by 15% to 20% since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rising US dollar exchange rates are also driving up costs, as shipping costs soar due to the lingering impact of the pandemic, say stakeholders. Imran Chowdhury, country manager for Sungrow Renewables Development, said the last two years of Covid-linked disruptions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...