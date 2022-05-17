OptiGroup acquires Scholte Medical in the Netherlands

STOCKHOLM, May 17, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup has acquired 100% of the shares of Scholte Medical BV in the Netherlands. Scholte Medical, with revenues of approximately EUR 16.5 million, is a Dutch full-service distributor of high-quality medical equipment and supplies. The acquired company will become part of OptiGroup's Hygos business area and will continue to operate under its current brands Daxtrio and Mediost. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

Through the acquisition, OptiGroup will further strengthen its Benelux position in medical supplies to the professional healthcare sector.

"We are pleased to welcome Scholte Medical to OptiGroup. The company fits well with our strategic intent to further grow in the medical supplies segment, which after the merger with Hygos is one of our core areas for continued European expansion". Sören Gaardboe, President and CEO of OptiGroup.

"This is an exciting step for the Hygos business area. We are very proud of what we have achieved so far in the Benelux region, always guided by our entrepreneurship and being close to our customers". Alex de Graaf, Senior Vice President BA Hygos.

"The interest in the market for my company was enormous and it was important for me to find the right owner for the team and the company's future. I am convinced that Scholte Medical and OptiGroup's existing distribution companies of medical supplies fit well together and jointly have a great potential for growth". Ruben Scholte, CEO and former owner of Scholte Medical.

For further information, please contact:

Sören Gaardboe, President and CEO, OptiGroup, soren.gaardboe@optigroup.com

Alex de Graaf, Senior Vice President Hygos, OptiGroup, a.degraaf@hygos.nl

Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, OptiGroup, stefan.sikander@optigroup.com

