Hibernia REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)I 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Hibernia REIT plc 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: City and country of registered office (if applicable): \Name: JPMorgan Chase & Co. Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: J.P. Morgan Securities plc 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 12 May 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified: 16 May 2022 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3,4,5,6,7,8% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 8.67 % 0.08% 8.76% 661,811,141 reached Position of previous notification 4.19 % 4.46 % 8.65% (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) IE00BGHQ1986 57,407,484 8.67 % SUBTOTAL A 57,407,484 8.67 % B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights Period xi Cash-settled Equity 29/07/2022 29/07/2022 Cash 2,235 0.00 Swap Cash-settled Equity 21/09/2022 21/09/2022 Cash 56,351 0.01 Swap Cash-settled Equity 01/03/2023 01/03/2023 Cash 31,431 0.00 Swap Cash-settled Equity 04/04/2023 04/04/2023 Cash 107,325 0.02 Swap Cash-settled Equity 28/04/2023 28/04/2023 Cash 102 0.00 Swap Cash-settled Equity 12/05/2023 12/05/2023 Cash 189,043 0.03 Swap Cash-settled Equity 29/05/2023 29/05/2023 Cash 33,309 0.01 Swap Cash-settled Equity 31/05/2023 31/05/2023 Cash 119,036 0.02 Swap SUBTOTAL B.2 538,832 0.08% 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited J.P. Morgan 8.67% 8.76% Securities plc JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited J.P. Morgan SE 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi: Chain of controlled undertakings: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

