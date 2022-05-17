Tata Power Solar has secured an engineering, procurement and construction contract for a 300 MW solar project under India's Central Public Sector Undertaking scheme. The project, awarded by state-owned hydropower producer NHPC, will be located in the Indian state of Rajasthan.From pv magazine India Tata Power Solar has secured a 300 MW solar project in India from state-owned hydropower producer NHPC, following a recent 1 GW win from SJVN. The 300 MW project, worth INR 1,731 crore ($223 million), will be developed in Rajasthan under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme. Under the ...

