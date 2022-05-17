Stakes 4600 Ha in the Paleocene Porphyry Copper Belt of Southern Peru

Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2022) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the permit for the environmental assessment study submitted for thirty drill sites on the Aurora Project. Receipt of this permit now allows DLP to finalize preparation of drill sites and commence drilling once the water usage permit is received within the next month.

During the past three months DLP has been actively looking for new copper opportunities in southern Peru and has claimed 4600 hectares in a very prospective part of the Paleocene porphyry copper belt which hosts the major porphyry copper mines in Peru (Figure 1). The new Esperanza project is located ~35km SW of the Cerro Verde Mine in Arequipa, and less than 10km south of E29's - Flor de Cobre Project and 10km NE of the Arikepay porphyry copper-gold project of Candente. Copper oxide mineralization and ferrimolybdite (hydrous iron molybdate mineral) were discovered in outcropping andesitic rocks on the Esperanza property and further mapping and sampling will commence (Figure 2).

Ian Gendall, President & CEO of DLP commented: "We are extremely grateful for the dedicated effort of our Peruvian team and Environmental Consultants who have facilitated the smooth transition from application to permit issuance by the Government Authorities within three months of its application. DLP has a good working relationship with the Parobamba community, and we look forward to working together in exploring the copper-molybdenum potential at Aurora.

The new Esperanza Project was surprisingly on open ground in the very prospective porphyry copper belt of southern Peru and visual indications of both copper and molybdenum mineralization during a reconnaissance visit was extremely encouraging. We look forward to exploring the ground in more detail over the coming months".





Figure 1: DLP Project areas in Southern Peru with Aurora and Esperanza Projects shown with red stars.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/124274_5c48959794786baa_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Esperanza Project - Secondary copper and ferrimolybdite discovered in andesitic outcrops.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/124274_5c48959794786baa_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

David L. Pighin, consulting geologist and co-founder of DLP Resources, is the qualified person of the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Pighin has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

