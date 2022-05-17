NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 16 May 2022 were: 645.16p Capital only 650.79p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 47,500 ordinary shares on 16th May 2022, the Company has 102,958,364 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 251,500 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date