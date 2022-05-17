Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.05.2022
Breaking News: Cybeats zieht ersten dicken Fisch an Land!
17.05.2022 | 13:05
Marimekko Corporation, Managers' transactions, 17 May 2022 at 2.00 p.m.

Marimekko Corporation: Managers' transactions (Vikkula)

Marimekko Corporation's Annual General Meeting held on 12 April 2022 resolved that approximately 40 percent of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors will be paid in Marimekko's shares acquired from the market. Pursuant to the resolution, shares have been acquired as follows:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vikkula, Marianne
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Marimekko Corporation
LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350_20220517082606_28
Transaction date: 2022-05-16
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007660
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 842 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 842 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Released by: Corporate Communications, Anna Tuominen, tel. +358 40 584 6944

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company's net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.?www.marimekko.com


