

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - e-commerce company JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported Tuesday that net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter was RMB3.0 billion or $0.5 billion, compared to RMB3.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net income per ADS was RMB1.92 or $0.30, compared to RMB2.25 last year.



Excluding items, adjusted net income per ADS was RMB2.53 or $0.40, compared to RMB2.47 in the prior-year quarter.



JD.com reported net revenues of RMB239.7 billion or $37.8 billion, an increase of 18.0% from the same quarter last year. Net product revenues increased 16.6% and net service revenues grew 26.3% from last year.



Annual active customer accounts rose by 16.2% to 580.5 million from 499.8 million a year ago.







