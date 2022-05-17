Herzing University Announces InUni as International Markets Strategic Adviser

MILWAUKEE and HYDERABAD, India, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, the accredited, private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses in seven states and an online division, has announced InUni as its strategic advisor on international markets.

InUni, part of Global University Systems (GUS), is a leading worldwide international higher education services company with a network of higher-education institutions, delivering a wide variety of programmes, including bachelor's and master's degree programmes, across the USA, UK and Europe.

Herzing University specialises in nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety degree programmes. The university's personalised approach to education, accelerated formats and flexible schedules has resonated with students across the country as well as international students aspiring to study in the USA.

"This is a very important development for InUni and we are delighted to have such a prestigious partnership," says David Fisher, Chairman ofInUni. "There has been an increasing appetite for programs and courses related to healthcare, business and technology streams in the past couple of years. With a greater number of students now wanting to study in the US, Herzing University provides a great opportunity for them to realise their dreams."

"InUni brings to the table years of rich experience specialising in marketing, admissions and processes," says Vice President of Admissions Derrick Pope from Herzing University. "The team brings an astute understanding of different geographies, audiences, people and insights and we are excited to have them as our partner."

InUni aims to democratise the world through higher education, partnering with universities to offer customised, quality-focused, end-to-end solutions to meet their specific needs.

Student experience is InUni's priority. With 75,000 people currently studying worldwide, it aims to be inclusive, culturally diverse and always providing students with a fresh perspective.

About Herzing University:

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with ten campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2021, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu

About InUni:

InUni, a company of Global University Systems (GUS), is an international student counselling partner with several leading universities across the UK, USA, and Europe. It helps international students through their application and admission journey with universities that suit their interests and academic qualifications. InUni also works with several partners across the globe to for direct outreach to the students interested in study at various international destinations. It also partners with institutions to enhance the overall student experience as they begin their journey for international higher education program.