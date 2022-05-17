NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share split in Lundbeck (158/22)

The following information is based on a press release from H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) published on May 16, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Lundbeck has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for June 8, 2022, approves a share split whereby each of Lundbeck's existing shares will be split into one (1) A class share and four (4) B class shares. The scheduled Ex-date is June 10, 2022. The trading of the new A shares and B shares is expected to commence on June 10, 2022. Provided that the EGM approves the split, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return futures in Lundbeck (LUN), according to the information provided in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1069288