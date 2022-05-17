Yuka Group, Inc.: Yuka Group Inc. Reduces Liabilities & Clears Close to $500K In Company Debts

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yuka Group, Inc. ("the Company") that has announced the reduction of company liabilities by nearly $500K. In the month of March, the company restructured and streamlined some of the costs which has reduced the amount of financial liabilities.

"We are working hard to keep our cost's down and fast track our systems in order to reduce our debt. "and leave more on the bottom line" said Meir Avitan president of YUKA, We will continue to consolidate and cut costs wherever we can. Look for the results on our quarterly Disclosure for March 31, 2022, he added.

The most logical step our company uses to reduce its debt-to-capital ratio is that of increasing sales revenues and profits. This has been achieved by raising prices, increasing sales, and reducing costs. Inventory management is another measure that has been taken to reduce the debt-to-capital. Inventory can take up a very sizable amount of a company's working capital. That is why we have ensured to maintain unnecessarily high levels of inventory beyond what is required to fill customers' orders in a timely fashion.

A dedicated focus on collecting outstanding payments owed to our company is critical to assuring a healthy financial baseline for continued operations. Enforcing shorter payment terms (for example, net 30 days as opposed to net 90 days) can provide additional certainty into the state of company finances. While renegotiating payments for established clients can be infeasible, there may be opportunities to consider prompt pay discounts or leverage a certified receivable company willing to provide 85% or greater of the amount owed upfront and take on the burden (and risk) of delayed payments.

About Yuka E-Commerce

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client's brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography.

For more information, visit our website at www.yukaecom.com

About Yuka Group, Inc.

Yuka is a company with a notable focus on nurturing companies that demonstrate a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

For more information, visit our website at www.Yukaecom.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may," or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Find out more about the company here: https://youtu.be/Ciy0_sGrfAc

Watch the full presentation from the conference here: https://youtu.be/S4tspChUvoE

CONTACT:

Yuka Group, Inc.

1815 NE 144th St.

North Miami, FL 33181

Office: 786-657-2446 | Contact@yukaecom.com

SOURCE: Yuka Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701659/Yuka-Group-Inc-Reduces-Liabilities-Clears-Close-to-500K-In-Company-Debts