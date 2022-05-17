WSJ Bestseller Global Talent Unleashed by Globalization Partners Founder and Executive Chair Now Available in Bookstores and Online

BOSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners, the leading Global Employment Platform that makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, today announced that the WSJ bestselling book, penned by Nicole Sahin its Founder and Executive Chair, is now available in hard copy format in bookstores and online.

Global Talent Unleashed: An Executive's Guide to Conquering the World, published by ACompass Printing Press, explores how the search for talent has become global and the massive opportunity presented that comes from building global remote teams. The author provides a blueprint for executives on how to avoid missteps, what to expect, and how to follow a proven path to take a company from local to global.

Sahin's founding vision was to create access to a global talent pool, empowering companies to hire anyone, anywhere -- all without setting-up subsidiaries or dealing with the hassle of navigating complicated HR and legal compliance matters. This equalizes access to opportunities for talent in underrepresented regions and in turn, elevates local economies around the world, which is transformational on a societal level.

Sahin founded the Employer of Record (EOR) industry in 2012, and as an early advocate of the power of global remote teams, she quickly realized that allowing companies the option of effortless global expansion had implications beyond the bottom line. It allowed people across the globe to work together in diverse and inclusive teams, shrinking borders and promoting cross-cultural understanding and empathy.

According to Sahin, "We are living through a transformational age, redefining what work means for all of us along the way. Companies are discovering that building a remote first culture is the future of work, and that it goes hand in hand with global expansion and my book explains how to do it."

Global Talent Unleashed shares success stories about companies that have built global remote teams. Sahin illustrates how Globalization Partners ensures legal, tax, and payroll compliance as well as how to navigate cultural nuances and communications. She and her "Dream Team" show, through these examples, how they have made it easy for companies to hire the best talent in the world-no matter where they live.

Sahin's Global Talent Unleashed also addresses:

Why, when, and how to establish operations in another country-and which countries to target

How to choose a landing spot and build talent hubs

What team engagement tactics will support and lead your people in different time zones, countries, and cultures

The regional know-how that will equip you to understand cultural differences to build better teams both remotely and globally

How providing access to good jobs in different corners of the world is the best way to address some of the world's biggest problems-from climate change to human migration

The book is available on Amazon and in stores and online at Barnes and Noble. For more information visit: GlobalTalentUnleashed.com.

About the Author

Nicole M. Sahin is Founder and Executive Chair of Globalization Partners and is recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021. Independent analyst firm Nelson Hall also named Globalization Partners, Employer of Record Industry Leader in their 2020 report. Her non-profit endeavors focus on eliminating extreme poverty through education and economic development.

Her new book is Global Talent Unleashed: An Executive's Guide to Conquering the World (ACompass Printing, Nov. 11, 2021).

