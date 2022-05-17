Human Identification Market Size Worth $3.9Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 11.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Human Identification Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and Services (Consumables, Services, Instruments, and Software), Technology (Capillary Electrophoresis, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Nucleic Acid Purification and Extraction, Automated Liquid Handling, Microarrays, Next-Generation Sequencing, and Rapid DNA Analysis), Application (Forensic Applications, Paternity Identification, and Other Applications), and End User (Forensic Laboratories, Research and Academic Centers, and Government Institutes)", the global human identification market is projected to grow from $1.82 billion in 2021 to $3.90 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2021 and 2028.

The human identification market growth is driven by the increase in government initiatives and investments to support forensics programme along with novel sampling methods and portable equipment supporting DNA phenotyping, immunochromatography, geolocation, and other advanced forensic techniques. The Forensic Applications segment dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue of US$ 913.49 Million in 2021.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.82 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 3.90 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 and 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 175 No. Tables 194 No. of Charts & Figures 91 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product and Services, Technology, Application, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia,

Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Global Human identification Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.; Promega Corporation; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; QIAGEN; General Electric Company; llumina, Inc.; Eurofins Scientific; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Hamilton Company; and LGC Limited are the key companies operating in the Human Identification market. Market leaders are focusing on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to tap into prevailing business opportunities. For instance, in January 2022, QIAGEN announced new additions to the growing number of applications for QIAcuity, its ultrasensitive digital PCR (dPCR) platform that has set new standards by using so-called nanoplates to process samples in two hours rather than the five hours required by other systems.

Government initiatives for forensic programs and the novel sampling methods and portable equipment supporting DNA phenotyping, immunochromatography, geolocation, and other advanced forensic techniques are contributing to the human identification market substantially. However, the high cost associated with instruments used in genomic studies is hindering the market's growth to some extent.

North America secures the key share of the global human identification market. The increased government funding for forensic science in the region and the expansion of the US DNA database are projected to accelerate the growth of this market over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing support for the development of forensics and increasing partnerships between universities in this region are propelling the North America human identification market's expansion.

Based on products and services, the global Human Identification market is segmented into consumables, instruments, services, and software. In 2021, the consumables segment held the largest share of the market. It is further expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Consumables help amplify and stabilize practices involved in the entire process. Moreover, consumables are expected to register the highest CAGR in the market between 2021 and 2028.

Government entities worldwide have strengthened their support for the human identification field due to its potential and rising demand and application in various industries. The Forensic Project, funded by the Bureau of Democracy of the US Department of State, intends to increase the use of this evaluation technique to assist families separated during riots and violent incidents. The Center for Human Identification (CHI), the University of North Texas Health Science Center, Fort Worth, is a world-renowned hub for forensic DNA testing as it receives funding from the state of Texas and various federal government agencies. The Forensic Unit helps the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reduce sexual assault backlogs. In addition, the unit gets federal funds from the National Institute of Justice (NIJ), the US Department of Justice (DOJ), to handle cases in Texas. With these grants, the unit is able to provide free DNA testing services (autosomal and Y chromosome STR typing) to many law enforcement agencies in North Texas counties.

In the UK, operations of forensic science authorities meet globally-recognized high standards. With a number of high-profile cases, significant efforts are taken to ensure the accuracy of support provided by reputable and proven forensic science to the Criminal Justice System (CJS).

Currently, various forensic delivery models exist, including forensic teams in forces, collaborative/regional structures, and a few operating models linked to broader partnership approaches. All models combine services delivered by forces and external Forensic Service Providers (FSP). For instance, the UK government has placed a statutory duty on police commissioners, crime commissioners, and chief constables to collaborate wherever there is a need for greater efficiency.

Through collaboration and digital tools to transform internal processes, police forces can remove duplication of tasks and integrate functions on a national or regional level. This has clearly been shown through successful forensic service collaborations, such as the collaborative procurement through the NFFNG arrangements, the National Ballistic Intelligence Service (NABIS) services, and the sharing support services, including the East Midlands Special Operations Unit. These factors are boosting the growth of the human identification market.

Human Identification Market: Segmental Overview

Product and Services-based Insights

By product and services, the human identification market is segmented into consumables, services, instruments, and software. The consumables segment is further bifurcated into electrophoresis kits and reagents, DNA amplification kits and reagents, DNA quantification kits and reagents, DNA extraction kits and reagents, and rapid DNA analysis kits and reagents. The consumables segment dominated the market in 2021. It's anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% in the market during the forecast period.

Technology-based Insights:

The human identification market, by technology, is segmented into capillary electrophoresis, polymerase chain reaction, nucleic acid purification and extraction, automated liquid handling, microarrays, next-generation sequencing, and rapid DNA analysis. The capillary electrophoresis segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the polymerase chain reaction is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% in the market during the forecast period.

Application-based Insights:

The human identification market, by application, is segmented into forensic applications, paternity identification, and other applications. The forensic application segment held the largest market share in 2021. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.0% in the market during the forecast period.

End User-based Insights:

Based on end user, the human identification market is segmented into forensic laboratories, research and academic centers, and government institutes. The forensic laboratories segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% in the market during the forecast period.

