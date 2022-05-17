The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 16 May 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 16 May 2022 108.08p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 106.02p per ordinary share







17 May 2022



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45