EO/IR Gimbal Market to Reach $2.1 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 13.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in interest of businesses to develop next-generation logistics, rise in demand for drones for recreational purposes, and surge in requirement of intelligent surveillance drive the growth of the global EO/IR gimbal market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "EO/IR Gimbal Market By Product Type (2-axis EO/IR gimbals, 3-axis EO/IR gimbals), By End Use (UAV/UAS, Defense, Marine, Law Enforcement, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global EO/IR gimbal industry generated $604.90 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in interest of businesses to develop next-generation logistics, rise in demand for drones for recreational purposes, and surge in requirement of intelligent surveillance drive the growth of the global EO/IR gimbal market. However, regulations imposed by various countries on the use of drones restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in investments in defense systems by various countries and rise in R&D investments present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 160+ Pages) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6648

Covid-19 Scenario

Manufacturing operations in the EO/IR gimbal market were halted completely or partially due to lockdown restrictions, disrupted supply chain that created shortage of raw materials, and lack of availability of workforce. The demand for EO/IR cameras increased post-lockdown.

Market players needed to reduce the investments in R&D activities to cope with losses during the lockdown. Moreover, the funding for innovations has been slashed to the bare minimum budgets.

The 3-axis EO/IR Gimbals Segment to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Based on product type, the 3-axis EO/IR gimbals segment contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global EO/IR gimbal market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to continuous upgrades in aircraft fleet and high investments in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and UAS systems. Moreover, the application of this type is used for intelligence & observation, search & rescue operations, surveillance, and reconnaissance & various missions. The report also analyzes the 2-axis EO/IR gimbals segment.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6648

The UAV/UAS Segment to register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Based on end use, the UAV/UAS segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in adoption in the commercial sector for cinematography, videography, and recreational purposes along with usage by businesses & organizations to increase the productivity of their businesses. The defense segment is also projected to grow steadily in the global EO/IR gimbal market during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including marine, law enforcement, and others.

North America to portray the Fastest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Based on region, North America is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in investments by prime players in the defense and marine sectors in the region. However, Europe held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global EO/IR gimbal market, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to increase in investments by government and defense agencies.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6648?reqfor=covid

Leading Market Players

Leonardo DRS

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Controp Precision Technologies Ltd.

L3 Wescam (L3Harris Technologies, Inc.)

Ascent Vision Technologies

I2Tech

Harris Aerial

Ukrspecsystems

Zhiyun

Merio

AeroVironment, Inc.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Radar Sensor Market is Projected to Reach $33.14 Billion by 2030

Wireless Connectivity Technology Market is Expected to Reach $150.38 Billion by 2027

High-Speed Camera Market is Projected to Reach $694.8 Million by 2025

Satellite Modem Market is Projected to Reach $1033.4 Million by 2030

Europe and Latin America Alarm Monitoring Market is Projected to Reach $21.66 Billion by 2030

Pre-Book Now With 10% Discount:

Position Sensor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Wireless Fire Detection System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Europe Motion Sensor Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg