Dienstag, 17.05.2022
PR Newswire
17.05.2022 | 14:57
Moët Hennessy: MOËT HENNESSY LAUNCHES THE FIRST EDITION OF THE WORLD LIVING SOILS FORUM: MOBILIZE AND TAKE ACTION FOR THE LIVING SOILS

PARIS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True to its longstanding commitments to the Living Soils, reiterated at Vinexpo Paris in 2020, Moët Hennessy, the Wines & Spirits division of the LVMH Group, is holding the first edition of the World Living Soils Forum (WLSF) from June 1 to 2, 2022, in Arles-en-Provence. Organized around an open and participatory agora for the dynamic and collective sharing of solutions, this event will bring together scientists and international experts, committed personalities, and participants primarily working in viticulture to further strengthen Moët Hennessy's action plan to protect living organisms and the environment.