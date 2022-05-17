M4Markets raises significant capital from Cyprus and Dubai based investors

MAHE, Seychelles, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global FX and CFD broker M4Markets has announced today that after a very positive first quarter in 2022, it has successfully completed a capital raising round through the sale of a significant stake to new strategic investors.

The new capital will be used to accelerate growth by enhancing M4Market's products and services through additional advanced technology and automation solutions, improving the corporate governance and ESG frameworks and bringing in additional financial services experienced professionals.

M4Markets CEO, Deepak Jassal, stated that "Raising capital and attracting investors has been a priority over the past few months as we realized that M4Markets has grown exponentially, and we needed to optimize our technology and service offering in order to cater to our ever-growing client base. Over the past few months, we broke our monthly record over and over again and we feel that the new capital along with the expertise and leadership brought by the new investor group will enable us to change league altogether and increase substantially the value for our clients".

The new capital will also allow M4Markets to continue its expansion plans by penetrating new markets and regions. Group Business Development Officer Nick Jay has commented on the news noting that "Our success has set us apart not only in terms of how investors see M4Markets, but especially in how our clients perceive us. We have been committed from the beginning to offering a competitive trading environment for our traders because we simply consider them our biggest asset and we couldn't be happier with this new development which will allow us to go out, meet and reach out to an even bigger number of traders."

About M4Markets

M4Markets is one of the fastest growing regulated Forex and CFD brokers with a purpose to expand towards a multi-asset offering and a focus on making a trader's journey an experience. With low spreads and no requotes, segregated trust accounts, ultra-fast execution and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in the Seychelles, M4Markets is one of the most trusted brokers.

