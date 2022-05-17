PVEL LLC: PVEL Reveals Top Performing Manufacturers in 2022 PV Module Reliability Scorecard

NAPA, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), the leading independent test lab for the downstream solar and energy storage industry and member of the Kiwa Group, today published its 2022 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, which names 122 model types of PV modules from 25 manufacturers as Top Performers in PVEL's testing.

Now in its 8th Edition, the Scorecard provides actionable insights for PV module procurement based on data from PVEL's lab and field testing. It summarizes results from the PV Module Product Qualification Program (PQP), a comprehensive testing regime established by PVEL in 2012 to provide empirical data for PV module benchmarking and project-level energy yield and financial models.

"The 2022 PV Module Reliability Scorecard is a testament to the resilience of an industry that is relentlessly pursuing the deployment of reliable solar power - no matter what obstacles arise. We know that the world is counting on us for the transition to clean energy," said Jenya Meydbray, PVEL CEO. "At PVEL, we create the data that matters for a greener future, and we're pleased to report that results have improved across many of our tests."

"Solar power offers one of the world's cheapest forms of energy generation, and global investment in this industry continues to grow," said Luca Votta, Global Business Sector Leader Renewable Energy at Kiwa Group. "As an increasing number of countries turn to solar, leveraging PVEL's testing expertise helps developers and asset owners make smart buying choices and protect their investments for the long-term."

Notable findings in the 2022 Scorecard include:

A record of 12 manufacturers had one or more model types that were Top Performers in every reliability test - and six of these model types were also Top Performers in energy yield (PAN) performance.

This year's Thermal Cycling results were the best in PVEL's history: 90% of modules tested degraded by less than 2%.

There was a wide range of performance in Damp Heat testing: 50% of modules achieved top-performing results after the full test sequence, but one module degraded by 54%, the worst DH result in PVEL history.

In a year of successes, PVEL also observed failures in testing. Just under half of all participating manufacturers suffered at least one failure.

"Manufacturers overcame significant challenges in the last year, and compared to previous Scorcards, the 2022 results show that module technology is improving overall," noted Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at PVEL. "PVEL's Scorecard showcases impressive examples of product performance and reliability across our rigorous testing program, allowing buyers to easily identify high-quality modules."

Participation in PVEL's PQP and Scorecard is voluntary for manufacturers and only top-performing module model types are named in the Scorecard. To date, PVEL has tested over 500 BOMs from more than 50 manufacturers for the PV Module PQP.

The Scorecard is publicly accessible in an interactive digital format, with a searchable database of Top Performing modules at www.modulescorecard.pvel.com. A downloadable PDF summary is also available.

About PV Evolution Labs (PVEL)

PVEL is the leading independent lab for the downstream solar and energy storage industry and a member of the Kiwa Group. As a bankability testing pioneer, PVEL has accumulated more than a decade of measured reliability and performance data for PV and storage equipment. Today PVEL provides developers, investors and asset owners with a suite of technical services for mitigating risk, optimizing financing and improving system performance throughout the project lifecycle. PVEL's flagship Product Qualification Programs connect manufacturers with a global network of 400+ downstream partners representing 30+ gigawatts of annual buying power. Learn how PVEL makes data matter at pvel.com.

