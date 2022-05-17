EXEL INDUSTRIES: EXEL Industries: shares and voting rights as of April 30, 2022

EXEL Industries
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office:- France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356
Number of shares and voting rights
Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation
|Date
|Total number of shares comprising the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|April 30, 2022
|6,787,900
|Theoretical voting rights: 10,854,278
|Exercisable voting rights*: 10,852,796
* After deduction of shares without voting rights
Attachment
- EXEL Industries Droits de vote 2022.04.30_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/05b73e25-341e-4f82-a5a9-2f72319002a6)
