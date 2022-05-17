Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Cybeats zieht ersten dicken Fisch an Land!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907602 ISIN: FR0004527638 Ticker-Symbol: 8YK 
Frankfurt
17.05.22
08:03 Uhr
59,40 Euro
+0,20
+0,34 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXEL INDUSTRIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXEL INDUSTRIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,0059,2016:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.05.2022 | 15:41
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EXEL INDUSTRIES: EXEL Industries: shares and voting rights as of April 30, 2022

EXEL Industries

A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750

Registered office:- France

Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

Number of shares and voting rights

Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

DateTotal number of shares comprising the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
April 30, 20226,787,900Theoretical voting rights: 10,854,278
Exercisable voting rights*: 10,852,796

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • EXEL Industries Droits de vote 2022.04.30_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/05b73e25-341e-4f82-a5a9-2f72319002a6)

EXEL INDUSTRIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.