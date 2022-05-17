Civex Announces Advisory Board

Shareholder engagement company welcomes industry leaders to help guide the company through future growth

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Civex, the fintech company founded to increase the participation of individual investors in proxy voting, today announced its Advisory Board. These advisors will offer their collective experience and skills to provide guidance to the company's executive team through its continued development as a leader in the shareholder engagement ecosystem.

The three independent members of the newly established Advisory Board are Phil Bak, Jeremy Baksht, and Evan Schnidman. Mike Mattera, founder and COO of Civex, will serve as Chairman of the Advisory Board.

"We are thrilled and proud to welcome this powerful advisory team of experienced leaders who are playing an active role in the launch of our startup," said John Armstrong, founder and CEO of Civex. "Their combined experience and expertise in key areas such as fintech, data, analytics, and their broad market relationships will play a crucial role in assisting the growth of Civex."

Advisory Board Members:

Phil Bak is a leader in the fintech and asset management industries. Phil has served as Founder and CEO of Exponential ETFs, an ETF issuer and sub-advisor (acquired by Toroso Asset Management); Managing Director at the New York Stock Exchange; Chief Investment Officer at Signal Advisors; and Founder and CEO of atNav, an early-stage capital markets technology company. Phil is an active voice advocating on behalf of entrepreneurs and innovators in the media, on his substack, and through podcasting.

Jeremy Baksht founded Antifragile Advisors in 2012 to accelerate high growth companies at the seed to series C stages including Data.World, TripleBlind, CirrusMD, and Revelio Labs. Jeremy is a venture advisor at Mercury Fund and a venture partner at NextGen Ventures. Jeremy previously built and became Global Head of the Alternative Data business at Bloomberg. Jeremy brings deep expertise in the power of data, cloud, open source and blockchain to automate processes, personalize experiences, and improve ownership and governance. He has 20+ years of experience with global M&A / capital markets at Citi and JPMorgan and he accelerated and exited two companies in fintech: Estimize & Ace Portal. Jeremy is a well-known voice in fintech, data, and AI with 31+k followers on LinkedIn.

Evan Schnidman is the former founder and CEO of Prattle, a fintech AI company that was acquired in 2019. He is currently the founder and managing partner of EAS Innovation Consulting, as well as the co-founder of MarketReader. Prior to his entrepreneurial endeavors, Evan earned his PhD at Harvard University where he developed expertise in data science that led to the development of novel data products at the intersection of finance, economics and AI. Since selling Prattle, Evan has been focused on supporting the startup ecosystem by serving as an advisor and/or angel investor to high-potential startups.

Civex is the fintech company founded to increase the participation of individual investors in proxy voting by hosting a community where individual investors, shareholder advocates, and publicly traded companies can engage and discuss issues including upcoming proxy votes.

For more information about Civex, visit www.civex.io.

