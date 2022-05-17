GC Aesthetics, Inc. (GCA), a privately-held medical technology company providing Healthcare Aesthetic Solutions, announced the launch of an Innovative Nipple Areola Complex (NAC) Reconstruction Implant: FixNip NRI

This unrivalled medical device is the answer to a well-known clinical need of thousands of women around the world. Until now, a variety of surgical techniques are used to try to reconstruct the nipple areola complex with none providing a long term aesthetic solution.

GC Aesthetics in an exclusive partnership agreement with FixNip LTD is proud of launching FixNip NRI in main European Territories, while the roll-out to Latin America, Central Europe and Asia will be announced later this year.

"We are committed to deliver safe options that establish a newer, higher, and more beneficial standard of care for women who seek to total breast reconstruction. Such technology breakthrough will complete our range of solutions dedicated to women aesthetic healthcare. FixNip by GC Aesthetics is a healthcare game-changer" said Carlos Reis Pinto, CEO of GC Aesthetics.

With this one-of-a-kind-product GC Aesthetics will spearhead expansion and growth into the Breast Reconstruction Segment, elevating and enhancing current standards.

"The NAC reconstruction procedure should be considered an integral part of the breast reconstructive surgery. It gives women an important psychological contribution and leads a greater well-being, overall sense of self and high satisfaction after being reconstructed. As a leader of the GCA multi-centric safety and efficacy trial, I am highly satisfied with the results" added Prof. Dr. Michael Atlan, renowned French Plastic Surgeon.

The GC Aesthetics FixNip NRI is implanted with a minimally invasive procedure done by a Surgeon in average in 15 minutes. The outcome has been demonstrating a high patient satisfaction with a minimum patient down time and an excellent safety profile.

"At GCA we believe a Total Breast Reconstruction is not only a choice, but a pathway for women to a full recovery after a mastectomy. We are extremely proud of adding this product to our portfolio and what it will represent for Reconstructive and Plastic Surgeons and the lives of thousands of women." Mentioned Fara Naomi Macías, CMO of GCA.

About GC Aesthetics

GC Aesthetics is a long-established global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a comprehensive range of proprietary aesthetic products that empower patients to feel confident and secure in their personal life journey.

Throughout its 40-year history, GCA has been dedicated to advancing the science of medical aesthetics and delivering high-quality breast implants for breast augmentation and breast reconstructive surgery. We have sold more than 3 million implants across 70 countries, and our products are supported by published 10-year clinical data demonstrating compelling safety and clinical effectiveness.

The company's vertically integrated strategy enables exceptional clinical, operational and commercial performance, which allows GCA to provide competitively differentiated products to surgeons and patients. Through a culture of continuous innovation and dedication to customer-responsiveness, GCA has established itself as a leading provider of medical aesthetics solutions and the partner-of-choice for patients seeking to improve their lives.

