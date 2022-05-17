Orthodontic Supplies Market size worth $ 7.7 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Malocclusion is becoming more common among orthodontic patients, and continuing orthodontic product research and technical developments are some important factors that drive the Orthodontic Supplies Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Orthodontic Supplies Market" By Product (Fixed Braces, Removable Braces, Retainers), By Patients (Children and Teenagers, Adults), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Orthodontic Supplies Market size was valued at USD 4.3 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Orthodontic Supplies Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Overview

Orthodontics is concerned with the diagnosis and treatment of misaligned teeth and jaws. Malpositioned teeth have a hard time fitting together properly, which leads to tooth decay and periodontal disease. Furthermore, it places additional strain on the chewing muscles, leading to headaches, TMJ conditions, and neck, shoulder, and back pain. Archwires, brackets, buccal tubes, braces, and other orthodontic supplies are available. Orthodontic supplies are used to treat misplaced or crowded teeth. The market is divided into Fixed Braces, Removable Braces, Retainers, and Adhesives based on the product. The market is divided into two categories based on the age of the patient: children and teenagers, and adults.

Many manufacturers expanding their business and dental facilities by collaboration. For instance, In December 2021 Dentsply Sirona and 3shape strategic partnership expand with seamless connectivity for dental labs and dentists. Furthermore, having a high cost and a lack of skilled professionals are hampering the growth of the Global Orthodontic Supplies Market.

Key Developments

In February 2022 , Dentsply Sirona recently announced new actions to strengthen its digital dentistry leadership, including an exciting collaboration with google cloud and the release of a medical-grade 3d printing solution.

, Dentsply Sirona recently announced new actions to strengthen its digital dentistry leadership, including an exciting collaboration with google cloud and the release of a medical-grade 3d printing solution. In April 2019 , 3M announced 3MTM FiltekTM Universal Restorative, a new universal composite with a streamlined shading process and sophisticated composite technology to give robust and aesthetic results.

, announced 3MTM FiltekTM Universal Restorative, a new universal composite with a streamlined shading process and sophisticated composite technology to give robust and aesthetic results. In January 2019 , 3M Oral Care and Bioclear are pleased to announce a new collaboration that will help dentists execute cutting-edge techniques..

Key Players

The major players in the market are 3M, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, G&H Orthodontics, Dental Morelli, Henry Schein, Inc., American Orthodontics.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Orthodontic Supplies Market On the basis of Product, Patients, and Geography.

Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Product

Fixed Braces



Removable Braces



Retainers



Adhesives

Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Patients

Children and Teenagers



Adults

Orthodontic Supplies Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

